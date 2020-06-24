BT
FTSE 100 firms failing to develop adequate climate strategies, research shows
Around 85 per cent of the top companies in the UK do not yet have adequate climate strategies in place to keep the planet within safe global warming limits, EcoAct report shows
How can the UK harness technology for the greener good?
Reaching net zero emissions requires technologies we already know exist, so what's stopping the UK from scaling them?
BT energy efficiency cost savings near £300m
Telecommunications giant reveals it is closing in on 100 per cent renewable power goal, as progress towards net zero carbon goal continues
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Net Zero in Action: Big transformation decarbonisation targets - how do you really do it?
In the first in a new series, BT's Gabrielle Giner and Robert Williams explore how setting ambitious carbon targets is in some ways the most important part of any net zero strategy
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
BT closes in on 100 per cent renewable electricity
Telecoms giant claims it is within four per cent of 2020 target to power entire global operations with 100 per cent renewables
Net Zero: BT announces 2045 net zero emissions pledge
Telecoms giant responds to IPCC's clarion call with new, more ambitious decarbonisation target
BT: Sales from emissions-saving products top £5.2bn
Telco giant says its technologies have helped customers cut their carbon emissions by 11.3 million tonnes
The contract that changed the world?
BT has found a business trigger point capable of delivering exponential carbon savings
How BT made sustainability a contractual matter
EXCLUSIVE: Could BT's new contract clause change the game for supplier agreements?
Huawei set to save 130,000 tonnes of carbon thanks to pioneering contract with BT
EXCLUSIVE: BT has inserted a 'world first' clause in its contract with supplier Huawei, requiring the tech giant to measure and reduce emissions over the duration of the agreement
How can companies plot targets in line with a 1.5C world?
Carbon Trust report offers 10-step plan for becoming 1.5C compliant company, arguing the target is possible with greater business collaboration
EE dials up giant 680GWh renewables deal
Mobile network giant inks deal with npower to source power from wind and solar farms through to 2021
BT dials up ambitious 1.5C aligned emissions target
Telco giant sets goal to cut carbon emissions 87 per cent by 2030, after hitting 2020 target four years early
Reports: BT to phase out pure fossil fuel vehicles from its fleet
Telecommunications giant looks to move majority of its 30,000-strong fleet to electric of hybrid vehicles by 2030
BT: Carbon saving products and services generating £5.3bn in revenue
New report from telco giant reveals how it helped customers cut carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes last year
BT inks £185m wind power deal
Telco signs latest renewable energy deal with Scottish wind farm, as Wienerberger agrees to purchase power from DONG Energy offshore wind farms
BT's Gabrielle Ginér: 'Having meaningful targets is really important'
Head of sustainable business policy at BT Gabrielle Ginér sets out the strategy behind BT's net positive goal
The app effect: How BT snowballed climate action in its supply chain using mobile technology
App of the Year winner at the BusinessGreen Technology Awards, BT's Supplier Assessment Tool replaces time consuming face-to-face consultations with tailored online advice
Can businesses really set science-based carbon targets for a 1.5C world?
BT's head of sustainable business policy Gabrielle Ginér discusses how setting science-based target compatible with keeping temperature increases below 1.5C might work in practice
New 'Coalition for Higher Ambition' calls on EU to step up efforts to honour Paris Agreement
Newly formed business and civil society group calls for more climate action from Europe to bring it into line with pledges made in Paris deal, as Commission praises bloc's role in delivering historic agreement
BT reveals plan to dial up greener supply chain
Telco giant teams up with Sagemcom to test and deploy supplier sustainability assessment tool
BT wins top spot in carbon reporting league table
BT and M&S praised for carbon reduction commitments, but too many FTSE 100 firms do 'bare minimum' when it comes to carbon reporting, new report concludes