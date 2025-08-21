Earlier this summer Massive Attack headlined 'London's greenest' festival, which organisers has used as a testbed for a host of pioneering environmental initiatives
For decades, British summertime meant seaside and sandcastles, Pimms and lemonade on the lawn, and England's football team losing on penalties. How things have changed since the turn of the millennium....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis