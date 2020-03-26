CDP
A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
CDP: Corporate supply chains could deliver a gigaton of carbon savings
Investor research group urges more corporates to push suppliers to deliver cost effective emissions reduction
Study: Regions are leading the way on green energy generation
New analysis from The Climate Group and CDP highlights how many states and regions are decarbonising far faster than the global average
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Palm oil: Firms 'vastly underestimating' deforestation risk in Indonesia, CDP warns
Growing numbers of firms reporting involvement in Indonesian palm oil chain, but far too few are addressing risks posed by deforestation in region, according to new report
How cities are failing to act against mounting climate hazards
CDP report shows 530 cities around the world are already reporting impacts from climate change, yet too few are taking action to address the risks they identify
Why businesses could be the secret weapon in halting Bolsonaro's Amazon destruction
The accelerating deforestation rate in the Amazon is terrifying and could have global repercussions, but could business leaders have the power to turn the tide?
CDP: Most major companies failing to report on deforestation risks
Seventy per cent of major firms did not report their land use impact to CDP, increasing likelihood of deforestation
CDP creates new investment indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders
Non-profit analyst teams up with Euronext to launch 'world's first' global index selecting stocks based on their performance against key environmental challenges
EV100: Centrica, SSE, and Mitie pledge to turn vehicle fleets electric
Big Six energy rivals join global electric vehicle drive alongside facilities services giant Mitie
London firms urged to work with landlords to boost clean energy and EVs
Firms including Canary Wharf Group, RBS, and Vattenfall urge commercial landlords and tenants to team up in support of renewables and EVs
JD Sports, Derwent London, Intu, and APCOA step up renewables and EV ambitions
Yet more companies pledge to scale up renewables, electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure to mark the start of London Climate Action Week
CDP: Shipping industry failing to pursue essential emissions solutions
Report ranks the world's biggest shipping firms by climate readiness and emphasises need to invest in innovative technologies that can slash sector's emissions
'The goalposts are clear': World's biggest 200 firms face $1tr in climate change risks
Top companies believe many of the physical, transitional, and reputational risks presented by climate change are likely to hit within the next five years, CDP report reveals
'Neglected risk': Why the US-China trade war is leaving firms vulnerable to soy risk
China's growing demand for soy is leaving billions of dollars of investments exposed to deforestation risks, CDP report finds
CDP: 43 cities receive top score for world-leading climate strategies
Just seven per cent of the almost 600 cities evaluated by the CDP were awarded the top grade for their climate strategies
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Corporates reveal fears over escalating water risks
CDP report reveals a growing number of leading business are concerned about water risks and setting water goals, but corporate water use keeps climbing
World Water Day 2019: Is current reporting stacking up?
Radley Yeldar's Jessica Channings sets out three top tips for companies developing a sustainable water strategy
Net Zero: EU businesses, investors, and unions back School Strike calls for bolder climate action
Open letter from leading business groups, investors, and trade unions signals support for wave of 'citizen mobilisations' and urges EU to formalise net zero emission strategy
3M eyes 100 per cent renewable electricity as it joins RE100 drive
Manufacturing and mining giant is targeting 50 per cent renewable electricity across its global facilities by 2025 as an interim goal
Global bodies seek better corporate reporting guidelines for SDGs
Corporate reporting bodies including CDP and Climate Disclosure Standards Board set out plans to improve links between SDGs and company financial performance
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks