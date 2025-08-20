Poll: SMEs have 'genuine ambition' to decarbonise but lack knowledge, resource and capital

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

So-called 'net zero divide' growing among SMEs as new study finds 82 per cent of small company leaders see sustainability requirements as a barrier to business success

Britain's small and medium businesses (SMEs) believe they could each rake in an additional £52,200 a year on average by taking actions to become more environmentally sustainable, yet only a fraction are...

Stuart Stone
