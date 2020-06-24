Unilever
SDG13: How to align profit with the planet
From Ørsted to IKEA, here's what you can learn from the companies at the vanguard of action on SDG13
Unilever deploys bio-based cleaning ingredient in washing up liquid
Unilever's Chilean dishwashing brand Quix is first in the world to feature natural surfactant Rhamnolipid
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
Just Eat ramps up seaweed-based sachet trial
Flavourless seaweed sachets are 100 per cent biodegradable and are helping to reduce single-use plastic waste from 65 London takeaways
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Cleaning up: P&G to double recycled plastic in household product packaging
Consumers goods giant claims 300 million cleaning bottles will be made from recycled plastic in Europe from early 2020
On tipping points and culture wars
Has a tipping point been reached in public awareness on climate change and sustainability, and is will it be enough to change business practices?
Dove cleans up its packaging with 100 per cent recycled plastic pledge
Beauty brand owned by Unilever promises 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and new packaging for its iconic soap bar
'Waste-free world': Unilever sets goal to eliminate over 100,000 tonnes of plastic packaging by 2025
Consumer goods giant pledges to halve its use of virgin plastic and ensure it collects and recycles more plastic packaging than it sells
FTSE 100 firms failing to develop adequate climate strategies, research shows
Around 85 per cent of the top companies in the UK do not yet have adequate climate strategies in place to keep the planet within safe global warming limits, EcoAct report shows
Minderoo Foundation pledges $300m to create 'cashable commodity' from plastic waste
Philanthropic group unveils plans for voluntary payments on virgin plastics derived from fossil fuels in bid to boost demand for recycled plastics
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
'Renewable is doable': Unilever goes 100 per cent clean power across five continents
Consumer goods giant's entire operations now being powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America
IKEA, Unilever, and BNP Paribas join business drive against inequality
Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition will launch at the G7 summit this weekend, warning inequalities around the world are economically-damaging
Magnum launches recycled plastic ice cream tubs
Unilever continues green packaging drive with unveiling of new tubs that are set to be rolled out globally in 2020
Reports: Unilever could cull brands with no sustainable 'purpose'
New CEO Alan Jope hints at plans to step up Unilever's sustainability drive with promise to ensure every one of its brands has a purpose - or potentially face the chop
Ex-Unilever boss seeks 'heroic CEOs' to tackle climate change and inequality
Paul Polman also supports Bank of England-backed group promoting disability rights
Spring clean: Unilever launches Cif spray refills
Customers can now buy small top-up Cif bottles with diluted cleaning spray fluid, saving them money, plastic and CO2
What Paul Polman did next: Former Unilever CEO to lead new sustainability foundation
Paul Polman confirms plans for new organisation called Imagine which will focus on combating climate change and poverty
Packaging-free summer? Solero trials wrapper-less multipack
Unilever brand debuts new wrapper-less lolly packaging designed to cut plastic waste by 35 per cent
Unilever reveals Sustainable Living Brands are driving three quarters of its growth
Consumer goods giant confirms its green-focused brands are growing 69 per cent faster than the rest of its business
Hey Homey? Unilever launches 'eco-conscious' laundry product delivery brand
Homey laundry capsules are to be delivered direct to UK customers doors in recyclable and recycled packaging
Unilever boss tells trade bodies 'we MUST reduce emissions to net zero'
Alan Jope has written to Unilever's trade associations asking them to confirm their lobbying is consistent with the company's net zero emissions goals
Plant-based or lab-grown: Is the EU ready for the fast-emerging alternative 'meat' market?
With markets shifting towards greener eating, EU should urgently prioritise plant-based and lab-grown meat industries, Chatham House report argues