Four Zeros Energy and Vergia AS join forces to advance UK green hydrogen project pipeline

clock • 1 min read
Credit: Four Zeros Energy
Image:

Credit: Four Zeros Energy

Partners announce first project will be the £45m St Austell Green Hydrogen project in Cornwall

UK-based low carbon energy developer Four Zeros Energy and Norwegian green energy transition platform Vergia AS have announced they have joined forces to develop and finance a portfolio of green hydrogen...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Protect the Peanut Plan': Mars invests $5m to enhance climate resilience of key crop

Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts

More on Energy

Four Zeros Energy and Vergia AS join forces to advance UK green hydrogen project pipeline
Energy

Four Zeros Energy and Vergia AS join forces to advance UK green hydrogen project pipeline

Partners announce first project will be the £45m St Austell Green Hydrogen project in Cornwall

Amber Rolt
clock 06 August 2025 • 1 min read
'A huge milestone for Britain': Renewables provided half of the UK's electricity in 2024
Energy

'A huge milestone for Britain': Renewables provided half of the UK's electricity in 2024

Collective power output from Britain’s wind, solar, hydro and biomass plants reached a new record high last year, as fossil fuels plummeted to record lows

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 July 2025 • 6 min read
Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace
Energy

Ofgem pushes for 'fairer' energy cost allocation as clean power shift gathers pace

Energy regulator launches major review of how costs are allocated across Britain's energy system - from generation through to households - in bid to make energy bills fairer

Amber Rolt
clock 31 July 2025 • 3 min read