Just a few short years ago, the idea of fully decarbonising heavy industrial manufacturing and processes such as steelmaking, cement and chemicals production seemed like a fairly far off prospect, as many doubted whether the technologies and solutions would be found to drive down emissions from these energy-intensive industries, at least in the short-medium term.

But that picture is now rapidly changing, with hydrogen helping to produce carbon-free steel for the first time in Sweden last year, while technologies look increasingly viable - and cost effective - for other heavy industrial applications, too.

Similarly, technologies designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere - such as direct air capture (DAC) - which also once seemed futuristic are now increasingly seen as not only realistic, but also critical, for the world's climate efforts in the short term.

In the second episode of our Net Zero Innovate podcast, hosted in association with Panasonic, BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray spoke to Lord Adair Turner about the growing potential and cost-competitiveness of these technologies, and his outlook for when - and how - they might soon start to take off. As chair of the Energy Transitions Commission - a global organisation made up of figures from a vast array of some of the world's biggest companies - and a former chair of the Climate Change Committee, he is one of the leading thinkers on the subject, and their conversation provides a fascinating insight into the rapid transformation of heavy industry that is currently underway.

Also in the podcast, the BusinessGreen team rounds up all the latest exciting developments in the world of clean tech and green innovative thinking, including methane-busting cattle feed, the burgeoning lithium mining and geothermal energy industry in Cornwall, and bioplastic vinyl records for eco-friendly music fans.

