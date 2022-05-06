State lands open for carbon crediting, but how good are those credits?

An important new front is opening up in the US carbon offset market, but can it deliver on its promise?
Last year, the global carbon offset market hit a record $851bn, according to analysts at Refinitiv. But in the US, there are millions of acres that haven't been available for carbon projects - located...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial