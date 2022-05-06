'We can compete on a national stage': Greens on track for significant local election gains

The Green Party is on track for one of its best ever showings in UK local elections, having secured close to 100 seats across the country with around three quarters of councils declared.

As of late Friday afternoon, the Green Party had won 97 seats, representing a net gain of 54 seats compared to the last time the councils were contested.

The result means the Greens are on track to emerge as one of the major winners on a day when all the opposition parties enjoyed significant gains.

By 4:30pm with just under three quarters of councils declared Labour had secured net gains of 162 seats and the Lib Dems had chalked up gains of 144 seats. In contrast, the Conservatives had lost 266 seats, with the Party experiencing significant losses to Labour in both London and a number of councils across the country and to the Lib Dems in a host of southern seats.

The Tories did appear to be on track to do slightly better than some polls had suggested, but projections indicated that a similar swing to the opposition parties in a general election would see the government lose its majority. As such, the results look set to spark further speculation about the prospect of a leadership challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking to BusinessGreen, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said the Party was "delighted with the gains we are seeing right across the country, from Labour and Conservatives alike".

"This is the third election a row where we have made substantial gains," he added. "People are clearly looking for a positive alternative and are responding to the progressive policies we are presenting both locally and nationally."

He predicted the Party would enjoy further gains throughout the evening as more counts are completed.

Ramsay also argued the results meant the Party was now well placed to try and build on its one Parliamentary seat in Brighton Pavilion at the next election. "Today's results are showing we can compete on a national stage," he said. "Greens are winning under first past the post and there are now a number of areas where we have a very high concentration of councillors where we can go forward and compete at a general election."

He added that the Party would now be working on plans to deliver the "biggest and brightest general election campaign the Green Party has ever seen".

Across London, a strong showing for Labour saw a number of councils that have pursued low traffic neighbourhood strategies returned to office and Ramsay argued that the Greens' impressive performance further underscored growing public support for progressive environmental policies.

"The local issues people raise are so often very relevant to what we need to do to tackle the climate emergency whether that's through improved public transport or tackling air pollution or other areas," he said. "But also on the national level the climate emergency is ever more front of mind. People see that our leaky homes and addiction to fossil fuels are two of the main drivers behind the cost-of-living crisis and they see the wisdom in acting through a national energy efficiency programme and an accelerated push to end our use of fossil fuels."