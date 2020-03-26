Panasonic
Inside Panasonic's plan to design the green home of the future
The consumer electronics giant is working to combine green power with super smart appliances to create the green home of the future
Panasonic plugs into carbon neutrality at two factories
Electronics giant announces factories in Belgium and Japan are now 'CO2-neutral' production hubs
Tesla trails Panasonic solar partnership
Electric vehicle giant says it will collaborate with solar manufacturing powerhouse should SolarCity acquisition secure approval
Panasonic hails new world record with super-efficient solar cell
Japanese electronics maker claims new solar panel can deliver conversion efficiency of more than 23 per cent
Panasonic launches 'try-before-you-buy' solar simulation service
Online platform gives homeowners personalised estimates of the potential savings they could realise by fitting solar PV
BG Group, Nestle and SAP named among world's most sustainable companies
Telefonica and BAE Systems also added to Dow Jones sustainability indices, but HSBC and Vodafone removed
Reports: Solar firm Conergy files for bankruptcy
Solar PV market consolidates further as Conergy reportedly files for bankruptcy and Panasonic closes Hungary plant
Panasonic to heat up fuel cell market with £2m Cardiff plant
Company hopes new research centre will help reduce high costs of emerging technology
Slake your thirst, charge your car
Panasonic among several companies planning to install electric car chargers at vending machines across Japan
Panasonic snaps up $30m stake in Tesla
Partnership will accelerate ongoing work on battery cells, as Panasonic aims to become global leader in green electronics
Panasonic catalyst promises to slash diesel emissions
Alkali catalyst purifies particulate matter from dirty diesel engines while improving fuel efficiency
Solar shines for Sanyo in Italy
Japanese firm to build 7.5MW plant in Puglia
Tesla and Panasonic agree electric car battery deal
Panasonic to provide nickel-based Lithium-ion cells for Tesla's newest battery packs
Panasonic tables Sanyo offer to create clean tech powerhouse
Electronics giant aims to bolster solar and battery business with $4.5bn takeover bid
Daimler to deliver electric smart cars by year end
Auto giant selects factory in France to manufacture smart fortwo electric car
Japan spending $42m to develop solar-powered 'super CPU'
Leading domestic companies to jointly work on chip aimed at challenging Intel’s dominance
Is clean tech the driver behind Panasonic's raid on Sanyo?
Reports claim Panasonic's potential multi-billion dollar take over of Sanyo could represent one of the world's largest ever clean tech deals