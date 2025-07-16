Food out of thin air: A more climate and nature-friendly way to feed the world?

clock • 5 min read

Increasing numbers of biotech start-ups are developing air fermentation-based methods of producing protein as a lower carbon, more nature-friendly means of providing food for a growing world population, writes Reddie & Grose﻿'s Lucy Harvey

With the global population growing by around 73 million people, and already much of the world unable to access sufficient food, it seems an impossible task to provide adequate nutrition to future generations....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Technology

'Small changes': UN report details how to slash Artificial Intelligence energy use
Technology

'Small changes': UN report details how to slash Artificial Intelligence energy use

New research from UNESCO and UCL claims relatively minor changes to how Large Language Models are built and used could cut energy use by up to 90 per cent

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 July 2025 • 2 min read
Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030
Technology

Earth Intelligence market tipped to reach $4.2bn by 2030

New report predicts growing demand for satellite and AI-enabled technologies that can provide corporates with environmental data

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 July 2025 • 3 min read
Lush teams up with Google AI to streamline packaging-free checkouts
Technology

Lush teams up with Google AI to streamline packaging-free checkouts

New AI powered system allows cosmetics retailer to quickly process products without packaging or barcodes

Amber Rolt
clock 09 July 2025 • 1 min read