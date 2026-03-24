'People want to be free of fossil fuel crises': The green economy reacts to the Future Homes Standard

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 17 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Businesses, politicians, building experts, energy firms and more offer their verdict on the government finalising long-awaited clean energy and efficiency standards for new UK homes

The UK government today published the long-awaited Future Homes Standard, setting our requirements for all new homes built in the UK to come fitted with solar panels, low carbon heating systems and high...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The UK's 'drill, baby, drill' debate ignores the elephant in the room: Climate change

Survey: Two-fifths of investors favour green strategies 'despite challenging backdrop'

More on Policy

'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills
Policy

'Switch and Save': Government urged to embrace reforms that promise to curb energy bills

Electrify Britain campaign sets out package of policy recommendations that aim to reduce energy bills and make it easier for households to switch to clean technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 March 2026 • 5 min read
'Energy sovereignty': Government to confirm Future Homes Standard as part of latest clean energy drive
Policy

'Energy sovereignty': Government to confirm Future Homes Standard as part of latest clean energy drive

Strengthened building standards, approval for 'plug-in solar' panels, and new offer of cheaper power on windy days to all feature in package of measures to bolster UK energy security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 March 2026 • 9 min read
'Break the link': Could the government finally stop gas setting power prices?
Policy

'Break the link': Could the government finally stop gas setting power prices?

A new report from Common Wealth explores how the government might deliver reforms that tackle windfall renewables profits and curtail fossil gas’ ability to set power prices

James Murray
clock 20 March 2026 • 10 min read