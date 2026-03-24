'People want to be free of fossil fuel crises': The green economy reacts to the Future Homes Standard

Businesses, politicians, building experts, energy firms and more offer their verdict on the government finalising long-awaited clean energy and efficiency standards for new UK homes
The UK government today published the long-awaited Future Homes Standard, setting our requirements for all new homes built in the UK to come fitted with solar panels, low carbon heating systems and high...
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