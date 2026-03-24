Study: UK food sector could provide one billion meals a year by cutting waste

New report shows how a cross-industry effort to reduce food waste and recover surpluses could help combat food insecurity
The UK's food and drink manufacturing sector could provide more than one billion meals a year to people facing food insecurity by reducing waste, redirecting surplus food products, and reinvesting the...
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