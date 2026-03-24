Aira UK's managing director explains why it's crucial to look beyond the rhetoric and focus on shared values when talking about sustainability
Matt Isherwood is managing director at heat pump manufacturer Aira UK, which launched in November 2023 off the back of £300m investment over three years to help one million UK homes switch from gas boilers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis