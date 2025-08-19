Are methanol and ammonia now frontrunners in the race for green shipping?

Significant progress has been towards turning ammonia and methanol into viable, low carbon shipping fuels in recent years – but there remain many hurdles to widespread adoption ahead
Are ammonia and methanol close to setting sail as viable low emission alternatives to fuels in the shipping industry? Well, fresh research today suggests there has indeed been significant progress towards...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis