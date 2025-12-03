How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation

Smart Green Shipping founder and CEO Diane Gilpin - winner of Transport Professional of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year at the recent Women in Green Business Awards 2025 - joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to reflect on efforts to decarbonise a vast and complex global shipping system that accounts for three per cent of the world's emissions.

The pair also discuss Smart Green Shipping's objectives for the year ahead, including plans to raise Series A funding to scale up its operations and complete the first commercial installations of its cutting-edge wind technology.

This video was sponsored by Smart Green Shipping.