How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation

Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin and BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray discuss the future of low carbon shipping and what it could mean for broader corporate emissions reduction efforts

Smart Green Shipping founder and CEO Diane Gilpin - winner of Transport Professional of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year at the recent Women in Green Business Awards 2025 - joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to reflect on efforts to decarbonise a vast and complex global shipping system that accounts for three per cent of the world's emissions.

The pair also discuss Smart Green Shipping's objectives for the year ahead, including plans to raise Series A funding to scale up its operations and complete the first commercial installations of its cutting-edge wind technology.

This video was sponsored by Smart Green Shipping.

Never mind the bollocks, here's the systems change

Don't blame the bats for HS2's blunders

