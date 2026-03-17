Banking giant commits to training up staff and intermediary mortgage brokers to secure the Certificate in Financing Greener Homes that has been developed by the Green Finance Institute
Lloyds Banking Group is to fund a 'first of its kind' scholarship scheme to train up hundreds of mortgage industry professionals in the rapidly emerging market for green home upgrade financing, under a...
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