Government unveils 'world first' Fusion Strategy

Government announces investment in new supercomputer, as it sets out plans to begin construction on a prototype fusion energy plant in Nottinghamshire in 2030
The UK's first nuclear fusion energy plant could be up and running by 2040 on the site of a former coal-fired power facility in Nottinghamshire, under a new national strategy which the government is touting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis