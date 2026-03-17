Government unveils 'world first' Fusion Strategy

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Artist impression of the STEP tokamak project | Credit: UK government
Image:

Artist impression of the STEP tokamak project | Credit: UK government

Government announces investment in new supercomputer, as it sets out plans to begin construction on a prototype fusion energy plant in Nottinghamshire in 2030

The UK's first nuclear fusion energy plant could be up and running by 2040 on the site of a former coal-fired power facility in Nottinghamshire, under a new national strategy which the government is touting...

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