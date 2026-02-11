UK's first commercial bio-methanol bunkering service launches at Port of Immingham

clock • 3 min read
The Port of Immingham is to host the UK's first bio-methanol supply service / Credit: Frank Henshall
Image:

The Port of Immingham is to host the UK's first bio-methanol supply service / Credit: Frank Henshall

Partners Ørsted, Exolum, and Methanex Corporation launch pioneering commercial bio-methanol service for shipping operators

The UK's first commercial bio-methanol storage and supply service for shipping operators has been unveiled at the Port of Immingham on the south bank of the Humber Estuary. Partners Ørsted, Exolum,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Survey: Over 80 per cent of public signal support for local renewable energy infrastructure

'A considered decision': Compass Group pushes back net zero target to 2040

More on Shipping

'An important precedent': World Sailing to measure and reduce carbon impact of every Olympic-class boat
Shipping

'An important precedent': World Sailing to measure and reduce carbon impact of every Olympic-class boat

Lifecycle assessment for six Olympic sailing classes to shed light on climate impact of sailing equipment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 January 2026 • 3 min read
How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation
Shipping

How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation

Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin and BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray discuss the future of low carbon shipping and what it could mean for broader corporate emissions reduction efforts

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 December 2025 • 1 min read
Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives
Shipping

Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives

Latest report from Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition shows green shipping corridors expanding in both numbers and geographic scope

Amber Rolt
clock 27 November 2025 • 4 min read