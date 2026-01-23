'An important precedent': World Sailing to measure and reduce carbon impact of every Olympic-class boat

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Photo by World Sailing / Sander van der Borch
Image:

Photo by World Sailing / Sander van der Borch

Lifecycle assessment for six Olympic sailing classes to shed light on climate impact of sailing equipment

World Sailing has this week launched a landmark project to measure and reduce the environmental impact of every Olympic-class boat, in what the governing body claims is the first initiative of its kind...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Reports: Talks underway to extend operation at Sizewell B by 20 years

Interconnectors have delivered more than £1.65bn in consumer savings since 2023

More on Shipping

How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation
Shipping

How Smart Green Shipping is charting a course for fleet decarbonisation

Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin and BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray discuss the future of low carbon shipping and what it could mean for broader corporate emissions reduction efforts

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 December 2025 • 1 min read
Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives
Shipping

Green shipping corridors: How China, India, and Brazil are embarking on green shipping initiatives

Latest report from Global Maritime Forum and Getting to Zero Coalition shows green shipping corridors expanding in both numbers and geographic scope

Amber Rolt
clock 27 November 2025 • 4 min read
The IMO's net zero policy delay won't take the wind from greener shipping's sails
Shipping

The IMO's net zero policy delay won't take the wind from greener shipping's sails

The IMO's decision to delay its net zero policy framework by a year may be frustrating, but it doesn't pause shipping's energy transition - rather, it proves the market's already ahead of policy, writes Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping
clock 19 November 2025 • 3 min read