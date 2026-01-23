'An important precedent': World Sailing to measure and reduce carbon impact of every Olympic-class boat

Lifecycle assessment for six Olympic sailing classes to shed light on climate impact of sailing equipment
World Sailing has this week launched a landmark project to measure and reduce the environmental impact of every Olympic-class boat, in what the governing body claims is the first initiative of its kind...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis