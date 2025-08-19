Welsh Government targets glass bottles and reuse in DRS proposals

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Lidl
Image:

Credit: Lidl

Consultation launched on plans to establish deposit return scheme across Wales for recycling and reusing used plastic, glass and canned drinks containers from October 2027

The Welsh Government has set out its proposals for a deposit return scheme (DRS) across Wales hat would seek to prioritise reuse over conventional recycling and also target used glass drinks containers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Jaguar Land Rover switches on solar farm to power Warwickshire headquarters

Poll: SMEs have 'genuine ambition' to decarbonise but lack knowledge, resource and capital

More on Recycling

Welsh Government targets glass bottles and reuse in DRS proposals
Recycling

Welsh Government targets glass bottles and reuse in DRS proposals

Consultation launched on plans to establish deposit return scheme across Wales for recycling and reusing used plastic, glass and canned drinks containers from October 2027

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 August 2025 • 6 min read
Diverging circles: How Brexit is threatening to undermine the UK's circular economy ambitions
Recycling

Diverging circles: How Brexit is threatening to undermine the UK's circular economy ambitions

New report warns the EU and UK approaches to delivering a circular economy are fast-diverging, leaving businesses facing complex rules and rising costs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 August 2025 • 9 min read
Electronic waste fees extended to online platforms
Recycling

Electronic waste fees extended to online platforms

Defra confirms rules requiring online platforms and marketplaces to contribute to the cost of processing e-waste have come into effect

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read