'Credits where they are not due': As forest offsets once again face criticism, is an 'entirely new' approach needed?

Stuart Stone
clock • 11 min read
Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero
Image:

Demand for carbon offsets expected to surge as more companies target net zero

Rainforest Foundation UK research claims leading global carbon offset schemes are failing forests, people and the climate – but do forest-based carbon credits require root and branch reform?

The global voluntary carbon market is yet again facing serious questions over its environmental integrity, with damning research published today claiming that millions of "worthless" forest CO2 credits...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Low Carbon banks 'milestone' £400m investment to power renewables growth

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

Most read
01

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

26 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Government launches £8.85m skills competition to build UK green home retrofit 'army'

25 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

26 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Credits where they are not due': As forest offsets once again face criticism, is an 'entirely new' approach needed?

26 July 2023 • 11 min read
05

Recycling firms issue investment warning after Defra again delays packaging reforms

25 July 2023 • 7 min read

More on Investment

LGPS investment into BSIF brings total capital to £400m for the sustainable strategy
Investment

Gresham House secures £80m pension fund backing for green investment strategy

Bedfordshire and Staffordshire pension funds commit to strategy backing projects ranging from vertical farming to biodiversity protection

Jasmine Urquhart
clock 25 July 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Investment

'Big plans to invest in big fans': Octopus Energy plots £15bn global offshore wind investment by 2030

Investment expected to generate wind power for more than 10 million homes globally, according to energy giant

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Clean Tech Investment Briefing: Oritain gains $57m boost for 'forensic origin' supply chain tracking tech

BusinessGreen's monthly round-up of the most exciting clean tech investments features funding for forensic traceability firm Oritain, €3.8m for electric cargo bikes and plans for a 'world first' district heating plant powered by a small modular reactor...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 July 2023 • 7 min read