Alison Rose quits government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce after shock NatWest departure

Alison Rose has stepped down from her government-appointed roles at the Energy Efficiency Taskforce and Net Zero Council with immediate effect, following her shock resignation as CEO of NatWest yesterday.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirmed today that it had asked Rose to resign from both of the voluntary positions, after she had quit overnight from her role at the helm of NatWest, which is partly-owned by the government.

The announcement follows revelations about Rose's role in a high-profile controversy involving former UKIP MEP Nigel Farage's bank account earlier this month.

"Following the news overnight, the Secretary of State has asked Dame Alison Rose to step down from her roles as co-chair of the Energy Efficiency Taskforce and as a Member of the net zero council and she has resigned," DESNZ said in a statement.

The government has yet to announce who will replace Rose at either the Energy Efficiency Taskforce nor the Net Zero Council.

It comes after Rose admitted she was the source which led to inaccurate media reports surrounding details of Farage's bank account with Coutts, which is part of the NatWest Group.

The admission led to Rose's resignation from NatWest yesterday, which the bank's board of directors said had been "agreed by mutual consent".

Howard Davies, chairman of the NatWest board, called it "a sad moment".

Rose - who had spent her entire career at the bank up to yesterday - said she was "immensely proud" of the "progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth".

The board of NatWest said it has appointed Paul Thwaite, current CEO of its commercial and institutional business, to temporarily act as overall CEO for an initial period of 12 months, adding that a further process would take place in due course to appoint a permanent successor to Rose.

Rose was appointed to the government's newly-launched Energy Efficiency Taskforce in February this year.. She acted as co-chair of the initiative alongside Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Lord Callanan with the aim to devise a workplan to deliver on the Treasury's new goal to slash total UK energy demand by 15 per cent against 2021 levels by 2030.

At the time, Rose said she was "delighted" to have been invited to co-chair the Taskforce. "Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is the key to tackling this challenge at pace," she said when she was appointed. "Improving energy efficiency will not only drive a lower carbon environment, but also deliver greater economic security through lower bills for people, families, and businesses right across the UK."

The Net Zero Council, meanwhile, was formed more recently by the government, before holding its first meeting in May this year. NatWest was on the government and industry-led council - has was set up to support industry to help cut their emissions and develop greener practices - alongside representatives from Lloyds of London, HSBC and others.

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.