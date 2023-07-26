Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

The new solar farm at The Royal Mint | Credit: The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has today unveiled its own on-site renewable energy centre, which the UK's official coin maker said would enable it to generate around 70 per cent of its own power needs.

The Local Energy Centre (LEC), which has been developed by the firm's energy partner Infinite Renewables, comprises a 2MW solar farm featuring over 4,000 PV panels, as well as two onshore wind turbines, a 'hydrogen-ready' combined heat and power unit (CHP), and a dual chemistry battery energy storage system, it explained.

Announced today, the LEC is designed to support the Royal Mint's target to become a net zero business by 2050, and will be used to help power its 38-acre manufacturing site in Llantrisant, Wales, where it produces currency, commemorative coins, investment bars, and precious metals such as gold and silver bullion coins.

Inga Doak, The Royal Mint's head of sustainability, hailed the green energy centre as "another exciting step in our sustainability journey".

"Sustainability is front and centre in all we do as a business and, working with our energy partner, Infinite Renewables, we've established new infrastructure to generate energy that's local and renewable," she said.

The Royal Mint and Infinite Renewables previously worked together in 2018 to develop an on-site wind turbine which now forms part of the LEC.

With the addition of further green energy capacity, the LEC now has the potential capacity for 17GWh of electricity per annum, which the firms estimate would be enough to power is over 5,800 average UK households.

The LEC first began its commissioning phase in January 2023, and during its first six months of operation the solar farm generated 1.1GWh of renewable electricity, which according to The Royal Mint equates to the average annual energy consumption of around 390 households.

Andrew Crossman, director at Infinite Renewables, said the company was "extremely proud" to have delivered the Royal Mint Energy Centre.

"This low carbon Energy Centre is a trail blazing project that shines a light on the future of local, multi-technology generation, whilst providing energy security for the future," he added.

Further green initiatives planned by the Royal Mint include the launch of a new multi-million-pound precious metals recovery plant which it said would be used to extract and reuse precious metals from circuit boards found in mobile phones and laptops.

"The Royal Mint is diversifying as a business and we want to ensure that as we grow and transform for the future, we're doing so in a way that's sustainable," said Leighton John, head of operations, at the Royal Mint. "As we strive towards becoming a leader in sustainable precious metals, this launch is extremely exciting and will act as a cleaner, greener source of energy for a number of innovative business initiatives we're on the cusp of launching."

