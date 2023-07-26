Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

clock • 2 min read
The new solar farm at The Royal Mint | Credit: The Royal Mint
Image:

The new solar farm at The Royal Mint | Credit: The Royal Mint

System comprising wind, solar, battery storage and combined heat and power to be used to power 38-acre coin manufacturing site in South Wales

The Royal Mint has today unveiled its own on-site renewable energy centre, which the UK's official coin maker said would enable it to generate around 70 per cent of its own power needs.

The Local Energy Centre (LEC), which has been developed by the firm's energy partner Infinite Renewables, comprises a 2MW solar farm featuring over 4,000 PV panels, as well as two onshore wind turbines, a 'hydrogen-ready' combined heat and power unit (CHP), and a dual chemistry battery energy storage system, it explained.

Announced today, the LEC is designed to support the Royal Mint's target to become a net zero business by 2050, and will be used to help power its 38-acre manufacturing site in Llantrisant, Wales, where it produces currency, commemorative coins, investment bars, and precious metals such as gold and silver bullion coins.

Inga Doak, The Royal Mint's head of sustainability, hailed the green energy centre as "another exciting step in our sustainability journey".

"Sustainability is front and centre in all we do as a business and, working with our energy partner, Infinite Renewables, we've established new infrastructure to generate energy that's local and renewable," she said.

The Royal Mint and Infinite Renewables previously worked together in 2018 to develop an on-site wind turbine which now forms part of the LEC.  

With the addition of further green energy capacity, the LEC now has the potential capacity for 17GWh of electricity per annum, which the firms estimate would be enough to power  is over 5,800 average UK households.

The LEC first began its commissioning phase in January 2023, and during its first six months of operation the solar farm generated 1.1GWh of renewable electricity, which according to The Royal Mint equates to the average annual energy consumption of around 390 households.

Andrew Crossman, director at Infinite Renewables, said the company was "extremely proud" to have delivered the Royal Mint Energy Centre.

"This low carbon Energy Centre is a trail blazing project that shines a light on the future of local, multi-technology generation, whilst providing energy security for the future," he added.

Further green initiatives planned by the Royal Mint include the launch of a new multi-million-pound precious metals recovery plant which it said would be used to extract and reuse precious metals from circuit boards found in mobile phones and laptops.

"The Royal Mint is diversifying as a business and we want to ensure that as we grow and transform for the future, we're doing so in a way that's sustainable," said Leighton John, head of operations, at the Royal Mint. "As we strive towards becoming a leader in sustainable precious metals, this launch is extremely exciting and will act as a cleaner, greener source of energy for a number of innovative business initiatives we're on the cusp of launching."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Alison Rose quits government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce after shock NatWest departure

BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

Most read
01

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

26 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Government launches £8.85m skills competition to build UK green home retrofit 'army'

25 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

26 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Credits where they are not due': As forest offsets once again face criticism, is an 'entirely new' approach needed?

26 July 2023 • 11 min read
05

Recycling firms issue investment warning after Defra again delays packaging reforms

25 July 2023 • 7 min read

More on Energy

Credit: iStock
Energy

'The power of collective action': Britain's smart meters now saving over a million tonnes of CO2, DDC claims

Network operator DCC claims Britain’s smart meter network is saving more carbon than expected

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s
Energy

'Enough is enough?': How the peak in global oil demand could be deferred until the 2030s

Two reports highlight the need for stronger policies to bring fossil fuel production into line with climate goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 July 2023 • 6 min read
Heineken pours £25m into low carbon heat project for Manchester brewery
Energy

Heineken pours £25m into low carbon heat project for Manchester brewery

Beer giant announces heat pump investment to slash emissions from 700 million pint a year Manchester brewery

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read