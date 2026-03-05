Survey: Private markets 'present a new challenge' for sustainable investment

Poll of UK financial professionals points to concern that increasing demand from investors for access to private markets could result in 'challenges and pain points' for sustainable investing
UK financial professionals fear that increasing demand from investors for access to private markets could result in "challenges and pain points" for sustainable investing, an industry survey has found....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis