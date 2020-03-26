Yorkshire
Why investors should worry as much about 'stranded workers' as 'stranded assets'
In the past major economic shifts have created winners and losers - what risks does the low-carbon transition pose?
'Northern Smart Powerhouse': Could an £83m project put the region at the 'forefront of low carbon revolution'?
Northern Powergrid has unveiled wide-ranging plans to deliver a smarter and cleaner grid across the north of England
High Court backs fracking in Yorkshire
Campaigners and local residents lose bid to halt fracking in Ryedale, with judge ruling the issue of climate change had been considered in initial council decision