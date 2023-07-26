Northern Powergrid taps energy marketplace Piclo in hunt for grid flexibility providers

Northern Powergrid has inked a two-year deal to procure grid flexibility services through energy marketplace provider Piclo, the two companies announced yesterday.

Under the deal, Northern Powergrid - the distribution network operator (DNO) for the North East, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire - said it planned to run bidding for long-term flexibility services in the region through Piclo's Flex marketplace module from the end of next month.

In addition, the DNO said it would work with Piclo's engagement and customer success teams to build a network of flexibility service providers in order to aid communication between Northern Powergrid and its contractors.

Grid flexibility services and technologies are widely regarded as an essential piece of the puzzle in building a net zero energy system, as they can help to avoid the need for costly grid upgrades as more intermittent sources of electricity such as wind and solar power begin to dominate the power system in the coming years.

That is because flexibility service providers are able to connect assets - such as power generators, renewable sources, and large users of electricity as well as electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage, heat pumps, and other demand response assets - by turning up their supply or reducing their demand on the network to create capacity when demand is high and securing extra income in the process, Piclo explained.

Northern Powergrid said it would be running competitions for flexibility services for delivery starting in 2024, in addition to seeking expressions of interest in providing flexibility services at more locations for 2027 or later.

Maurice Lynch, head of system flexibility at Northern Powergrid, said the DNO was "committed to making flexibility a key part of powering the UK towards net zero by 2050".

"Flexibility services are a way of efficiently managing network utilisation and reinforcement, which means we can get the best value out of the existing network, maximising cost efficiency for all customers," he explained. "Our partnership with Piclo is an exciting step on this journey, allowing us to work more effectively with flexibility service providers, and them to earn additional income in the process."

Piclo said it had been developing the end to end functionality of its marketplace since 2019, and that it has since built up a registered capacity of 1.1GW-worth of flexibility contracts from more than 400 service providers on its platform which it can then use to plug additional capacity back into the grid during times of constraint.

In addition to Northern Powergrid, Piclo Flex already works with a host of other DNOs, including UK Power Networks, Electricity North West, SP Energy Networks as well as the overarching transmission system operator National Grid ESO.

Piclo's CEO James Johnson said the company was "thrilled" to be working with Northern Powergrid.

"We are committed to providing them with unparalleled service, customised market engagement, and cutting-edge technology that will not only optimise their operations but also contribute to their flexibility-first goals," he said.