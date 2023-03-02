Department for Transport revs up fleet of 117 battery-powered buses

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Department for Transport revs up fleet of 117 battery-powered buses

New £25m funding programme to deliver zero emission buses across England, as Norwich and York set to host first all-electric depots outside London

The Department for Transport (DfT) has today announced that £25.3m of funding is to be provided to support the roll out a fleet of 117 British-made, battery-powered buses across Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Hampshire.

The funding announcement brings total government investment in zero emission buses to almost £300m, which is is set to deliver up to 1,395 new zero emission vehicles in England. It also comes as Norwich and York were today named as the locations for the first all-electric bus depots to be developed outside of London.

The latest wave of funding awards from the Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme will see Norfolk County Council receive £11.5m for 55 new green buses, while Portsmouth City and Hampshire County councils are to receive £6.2m to deliver a 28-strong fleet.

Moreover, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is to receive an extra £5.7m to deliver 25 additional zero emission buses, while City of York Council will add nine buses following a £1.9m funding allocation.

The new vehicles are to be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by FirstBus, which today announced that two of its depots will now operate fully electric fleets from March 2024, with York and Norwich set to become the UK's first all-electric depots outside of London. 

Roads Minister Richard Holden said that the zero emission buses are also often cheaper to run than diesel models and as such should reduce costs for bus operators.

"Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country," he said.

"We're providing an additional £25.3m to roll out 117 new buses to provide residents in Yorkshire, Norfolk, and Portsmouth with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country." 

Janette Bell, managing director of First Bus, said the firm was "fully aligned" with the government's ambition to deliver a net zero emission transport system.

"We are rapidly transforming our business with zero emission bus fleets and will continue to work closely with central and local government across the UK to deliver our decarbonisation plans," she said.

Today's announcement is the latest step in the government's wider £3bn National Bus Strategy, which aims to expand the UK's fleet of electric and hydrogen buses and upgrade services with new priority lanes, lower and simpler fares, more integrated ticketing, and higher frequencies. 

It also follows recent confirmation the government is to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England for three more months, with the Department for Transport providing £75m more to bus operators to continue the fare cap until the end of June.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'The old electricity system is giving way': Renewables generated enough electricity to power all UK homes this winter

'Balancing the books on CO2': Tide undertakes 'world first' biochar purchase

More on Transport

Net Zero Tourism: Report warns global collaboration required for 'climate-ready' travel
Transport

Net Zero Tourism: Report warns global collaboration required for 'climate-ready' travel

New study urges tourism and transport sectors to unite to accelerate the development of green travel services

Amber Rolt
clock 01 March 2023 • 4 min read
Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs
Transport

Study: Slow EV roll out could cost motorists £9bn in additional fuel costs

Report from ECIU warns a slower rollout of new electric vehicles could put brakes on motorists switching via the second-hand market – costing drivers £800 a year in higher fuel costs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 February 2023 • 4 min read
Government extends £2 bus fare cap until June
Transport

Government extends £2 bus fare cap until June

Campaigners urge government to promote deal so as to get 'non-bus users on board'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read