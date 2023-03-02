Department for Transport revs up fleet of 117 battery-powered buses

The Department for Transport (DfT) has today announced that £25.3m of funding is to be provided to support the roll out a fleet of 117 British-made, battery-powered buses across Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Hampshire.

The funding announcement brings total government investment in zero emission buses to almost £300m, which is is set to deliver up to 1,395 new zero emission vehicles in England. It also comes as Norwich and York were today named as the locations for the first all-electric bus depots to be developed outside of London.

The latest wave of funding awards from the Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme will see Norfolk County Council receive £11.5m for 55 new green buses, while Portsmouth City and Hampshire County councils are to receive £6.2m to deliver a 28-strong fleet.

Moreover, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is to receive an extra £5.7m to deliver 25 additional zero emission buses, while City of York Council will add nine buses following a £1.9m funding allocation.

The new vehicles are to be manufactured in Northern Ireland by Wrightbus and operated by FirstBus, which today announced that two of its depots will now operate fully electric fleets from March 2024, with York and Norwich set to become the UK's first all-electric depots outside of London.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said that the zero emission buses are also often cheaper to run than diesel models and as such should reduce costs for bus operators.

"Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and these new British-built zero emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country," he said.

"We're providing an additional £25.3m to roll out 117 new buses to provide residents in Yorkshire, Norfolk, and Portsmouth with better, cleaner and quieter journeys, as we step up a gear to reach net zero faster and level up transport across the country."

Janette Bell, managing director of First Bus, said the firm was "fully aligned" with the government's ambition to deliver a net zero emission transport system.

"We are rapidly transforming our business with zero emission bus fleets and will continue to work closely with central and local government across the UK to deliver our decarbonisation plans," she said.

Today's announcement is the latest step in the government's wider £3bn National Bus Strategy, which aims to expand the UK's fleet of electric and hydrogen buses and upgrade services with new priority lanes, lower and simpler fares, more integrated ticketing, and higher frequencies.

It also follows recent confirmation the government is to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England for three more months, with the Department for Transport providing £75m more to bus operators to continue the fare cap until the end of June.