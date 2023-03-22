Drax pauses £2bn BECCS scheme, as it awaits 'firm' government policy framework

British power generator Drax has put the brakes on a planned flagship £2bn biomass energy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) installation at its power station in Yorkshire until it receives a "firm" show of support from government.

The firm welcomed the government's £20bn CCS funding commitment in last week's Budget, but CEO Will Gardiner yesterday warned that greater "clarity" was needed from Ministers before it could proceed with its 2.6GW BECCS project.

"Whilst we welcome the government's ambition to invest billions in carbon capture and storage, we need a firm commitment to BECCS before we commit to investing £2bn into installing this technology at Drax Power Station," Gardiner said.

"Until we have this clarity, we are pausing our multi-million pound investment programme in the UK BECCS project and urge government to use the planned announcement at the end of the month to outline their support for this."

The government is set to update its Net Zero Strategy before the end of the month in response to a High Court last year that ruled the current plan was insufficiently detailed. Businesses across the green economy are hoping the new strategy will provide clarity on a raft of decarbonisation policies that could serve to unlock multi-billion pound investments in new low carbon infrastructure.

Gardiner warned the government urgently needed to provide clarity on the policy framework and funding mechanisms for new CCS and BECCS projects, arguing "any further delays to this project could impact the UK's security of supply, net zero and levelling-up ambitions and the viability of Drax Power Station".

Drax is proposing to retrofit two existing biomass generation units with carbon capture technology, so as to permanently remove eight million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year by 2030.

The firm hopes to source up to 80 per cent of the materials and services it needs to develop BECCS in the UK from British businesses and already has an agreement with British Steel to deliver the necessary infrastructure at its Yorkshire site.

While Drax claims that combining this technology with carbon capture and storage will permanently removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and that it only uses wood residuals or by-products from trees primarily used for lumber, green groups have questioned the practice's carbon footprint and argued that pellet production can fuel deforestation.

As part of the Budget, the Treasury announced a shortlist of projects eligible for support through its proposed £20bn carbon capture utilisation and storage programme will be unveiled later this month.