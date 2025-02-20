Shares in Octopus Energy's first 'Collective' wind turbine projects sell out within a week

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Service offering members of the public the chance to co-own renewables projects enjoys surge in demand for first two wind turbines on the platform in Yorkshire and Wales

Ownership shares in two wind power projects in Yorkshire and Wales provided through Octopus Energy's new crowdfunding investment platform 'the Collective' have sold out within a week, the energy giant...

