world health organisation
Net zero: Global healthcare sector emits more than 500 coal power plants
Climate impact of global healthcare sector laid bare in study which argues disease prevention and net zero efforts should be closely linked
'They are everywhere': WHO calls for research into health impacts of microplastics pollution
Huge numbers of tiny particles of plastics in water supplies are unlikely to post serious health risk, but data is 'extremely limited' UN health body warns
Study: Millions of NHS patients registered at GP surgeries facing 'toxic air'
New analysis by UK100 green cities network shows 17.9 million NHS patients in England are registered at GP practices that exceed WHO guidelines
WHO: Health benefits outweigh costs of meeting Paris Agreement climate goals
World Health Organisation report estimates meeting climate goals could save one million lives worldwide a year by 2050 through better air quality alone
WHO: Air pollution 'poisoning millions of children and ruining their lives'
With up to 1.8 billion children's health and development at risk from air pollution, planet must shift away from fossil fuels, UN health body warns