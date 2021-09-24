Global Briefing: UN summit sees $400bn pledged towards clean energy

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
UN headquarters in New York | Credit: iStock
Image:

UN headquarters in New York | Credit: iStock

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including fresh WHO air pollution guidelines and global coal, methane and HFC commitments

UN energy summit sees $400bn new backing committed to clean energy More than $400bn in new finance and investment to increase renewables, access to electricity and clean cooking technologies were announced...

