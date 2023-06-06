'Harder to reach than it was': World on track to miss universal clean and affordable energy target

The world remains far off track for meeting its universally-agreed targets for achieving universal access to clean and affordable energy for electricity and cooking, a major new multi-stakeholder report today has warned.

The stark conclusion comes in an assessment of progress towards securing access to clean and affordable energy worldwide by 2030, which is the seventh of the world's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established prior to the start of the current decade.

Published afternoon by the seven "custodian agencies" of the SDG energy goal - the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Statistics Division, the World Bank, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) - the report warns that current efforts are not enough to achieve SDG7 on time, despite "some progress on specific elements" of the goal.

"Despite advances towards sustainable energy targets at the mid-point of Agenda 2030, Goal 7 seems harder to reach than it was in 2015 and scaled-up action is necessary if we are to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030," said Stefan Scheweinfest of the UN Statistics Division. "Access to electricity and clean cooking still display great regional disparities and should be the focus of action to ensure that no one is left behind."

While there has been progress on increasing the penetration of renewables in the power sector, the world is falling short in other areas, the high-profile organisations have warned.

On current trends, by the end of the decade 660 million people may not have electricity and 1.9 billion could still be reliant on harmful cooking fuels, the report warns.

That marks a slight improvement on levels today - where 675 million people are without electricity and 2.3bn people are reliant on harmful cooking fuels - but it is a far cry from the SDG's aim to reach universal access to electricity and clean cooking by the end of this decade.

The energy goal, agreed by governments in 2015, set out a vision for universal access to electricity and clean cooking by 2030, alongside a doubling historic levels of efficiency improvements and a substantial increase in the share of renewables in the global energy mix.

But the report warns that mounting debt and rising energy prices have worsened the outlook for reaching universal access to clean cooking and electricity.

International public financial flows in support of clean energy in low- and middle-income countries has been decreasing since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and been restricted to a limited number of countries.

As such, the report argues structural reform of international public finance is required to unlock much-needed investment in clean energy in low- and middle-income countries, which would also in-turn play a key role in accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, while boosting green job opportunities in the process..

Use of polluting cooking fuels is largely concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, the report notes, stressing that it impacts public health, the climate and has other negative socio-economic outcomes. The collection of "traditional biomass" for cooking can take up to 40 hours a week and has been found to prohibit children from going to school and women from pursuing employment or participating in local decision-making bodies, the report states.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, said curbing use of polluting fuels for electricity and cooking would have a transformative impact on societies around the world. "Investing in clean and renewable solutions to support universal energy access is how we can make real change," he said. "Clean cooking technologies in homes and reliable electricity in health-care facilities can play a crucial role in protecting the health of our most vulnerable populations."

The findings note that renewable electricity consumption globally has grown from 26.3 per cent in 2019 to 28.2 per cent in 2020, and that energy intensity - how much energy is used worldwide per dollar of GDP - saw a 1.8 per cent improvement annually between 2010 and 2020, marking slight progress on previous decades.

But it warns efforts to increase renewables' share in heating and transport, which represent more than three quarters of global energy consumption, remain off target to achieve 1.5C climate objectives.

Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said international communities needed to leverage a range of tools to meet the SDGs at the end of the current decade.

"While the clean energy transition is moving faster than many think, there is still a great deal of work needed to deliver sustainable, secure and affordable access to modern energy services for the billions of people who live without it," he said. "Succesful energy transitions rely on effective policies and technological innovation combined with large-scale mobilisation of investment capital.".

