Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks launches the 'UK's first' walking aid recycling scheme

The UK's first recycling scheme for walking aids has been launched by walking stick brand Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks and charity PhysioNet in a bid to ensure mobility aids that would have otherwise gone to waste are refurbished and redistributed or recycled.

The brand said as part of the scheme whenever it sells a new walking stick or pair of crutches, it will send customers the necessary packaging for them to pack up and return their old walking aid which will then be collected by a team of volunteers at PhysioNet.

The returned walking sticks and mobility aids will then be refurbished before undergoing a series of safety checks to ensure they can be redistributed to those in need across the world.

According to research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF almost one billion children and adults with disabilities, as well as older persons in need of assistive products, are denied access to walking aids and related products that could improve their mobility.

In the UK, the NHS is estimated to spend £14m a year managing wasted, unused, and unwanted mobility aids, with patients being urged to return unwanted mobility equipment to stop unnecessary waste.

Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks said the new service would make it easier for people with walking aids they no longer need to ensure they are re-used or recycled, rather than disposed of in landfill. It said online searches for walking aid 'recycling schemes' had increased by 92 per cent in the past 12 months.

Amelia Peckham, CEO of Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks said the company wanted to tackle the environmental issues associated with disposing of mobility aids, while at the same time helping those that live with a disability.

"There are millions of people globally who unfortunately don't have access to mobility aids, and experience difficulties in obtaining preventative care and appropriate treatments," she added. "This scheme looks to change that and we have goals to help the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities globally."

David Kaye, chairman of PhysioNet said the charity was "delighted" to be working with Peckham and the team at Cool Crutches. "She shares our philosophy of matching redundant mobility equipment with people with disabilities in developing countries," he added. "Each month we send 40 containers of medical hardware and mobility items worldwide and we are very happy to be including Cool Crutches recycled items."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.