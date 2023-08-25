Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks launches the 'UK's first' walking aid recycling scheme

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Mobility brand has partnered with charity PhysioNet to deliver new scheme to tackle ensure mobility aids are reused and recycled

The UK's first recycling scheme for walking aids has been launched by walking stick brand Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks and charity PhysioNet in a bid to ensure mobility aids that would have otherwise gone to waste are refurbished and redistributed or recycled.

The brand said as part of the scheme whenever it sells a new walking stick or pair of crutches, it will send customers the necessary packaging for them to pack up and return their old walking aid which will then be collected by a team of volunteers at PhysioNet.

The returned walking sticks and mobility aids will then be refurbished before undergoing a series of safety checks to ensure they can be redistributed to those in need across the world.

According to research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF almost one billion children and adults with disabilities, as well as older persons in need of assistive products, are denied access to walking aids and related products that could improve their mobility.

In the UK, the NHS is estimated to spend £14m a year managing wasted, unused, and unwanted mobility aids, with patients being urged to return unwanted mobility equipment to stop unnecessary waste.

Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks said the new service would make it easier for people with walking aids they no longer need to ensure they are re-used or recycled, rather than disposed of in landfill. It said online searches for walking aid 'recycling schemes' had increased by 92 per cent in the past 12 months.

Amelia Peckham, CEO of Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks said the company wanted to tackle the environmental issues associated with disposing of mobility aids, while at the same time helping those that live with a disability.

"There are millions of people globally who unfortunately don't have access to mobility aids, and experience difficulties in obtaining preventative care and appropriate treatments," she added.  "This scheme looks to change that and we have goals to help the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities globally."

David Kaye, chairman of PhysioNet said the charity was "delighted" to be working with Peckham and the team at Cool Crutches. "She shares our philosophy of matching redundant mobility equipment with people with disabilities in developing countries," he added. "Each month we send 40 containers of medical hardware and mobility items worldwide and we are very happy to be including Cool Crutches recycled items."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

IKEA Foundation partners with off-grid solar group GOGLA

'Renewable electricity superhighway': UK's largest electricity transmission project gets green light

Most read
01

Rendesco plots £150m ground-source heat pump rollout for new-build homes

23 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

Industry warns Locational Marginal Pricing plans could add £87bn to net zero transition costs

24 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

The IRA is a huge boost for CCS - but rockets need firing on all cylinders to deliver at scale

24 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

Sustainable Aviation Challenge: Top corporates launch new green aviation initiative

24 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Mootral serves up 'world first' climate friendly ice cream

23 August 2023 • 2 min read

More on Recycling

Credit: Tesco
Recycling

Tesco switches to recyclable plastic lids for 425 million milk bottles

Supermarket giant to remove coloured caps on its milk bottles in a bid to make it easier to recycle plastic bottles

Amber Rolt
clock 23 August 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Recycling

Jaguar to repurpose used EV batteries for Northamptonshire energy storage system

Wykes Engineering link up set to see automaker harness residual capacity from second-hand batteries to store excess solar and wind energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 August 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Sainsbury's
Recycling

Sainsbury's to use cardboard coat hangers for its Tu baby clothing range nationwide

Ditching plastic hangers for its babywear range across 400 stores across UK expected to save over 100 tonnes of plastic

Amber Rolt
clock 16 August 2023 • 1 min read