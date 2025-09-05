'Vicious cycle': WMO warns air quality and climate change exacerbating each other

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

WMO calls for better international coordination to simultaneously tackle air pollution and worsening climate impacts

Air quality and climate change go "hand-in-hand", with greenhouse gas emissions driving both climate change and air pollution, while climate impacts such as heatwaves and wildfires contribute to worsening...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Nattergal Boothby Wildland project enters delivery phase following government funding boost

Enfinium flicks switch on West Yorkshire carbon capture pilot project

More on Climate change

'Vicious cycle': WMO warns air quality and climate change exacerbating each other
Climate change

'Vicious cycle': WMO warns air quality and climate change exacerbating each other

WMO calls for better international coordination to simultaneously tackle air pollution and worsening climate impacts

Amber Rolt
clock 05 September 2025 • 5 min read
'Determined to lead by example': Manchester City Council targets 44 per cent cut in emissions by 2030
Climate change

'Determined to lead by example': Manchester City Council targets 44 per cent cut in emissions by 2030

Manchester City Council proposes 62 actions to slash carbon emissions city-wide, after confirming it delivered on its five-year carbon budget for 2020-2025

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read
Meals, miles, emissions: The overlooked 'social' side of sustainability
Climate change

Meals, miles, emissions: The overlooked 'social' side of sustainability

Though the 'S' in ESG often struggles for airtime compared to 'E', it has a symbiotic relationship with its 'heavyweight sibling', writes Neighbourly’s Steve Butterworth

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly
clock 02 September 2025 • 4 min read