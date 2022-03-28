Should the WHO 'declare climate change a public health emergency'?

clock • 3 min read
Should the WHO 'declare climate change a public health emergency'?

New report suggests urgent and focused action is needed to protect global heath as climate impacts and risks escalate

A new report has this week warned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) should declare climate change a public health emergency in response to worsening climate risks that are having direct health impacts....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'Increasing ambition': Government commits further £685m towards green aerospace innovation

Barclays and Clean Growth Fund invest £3m in net zero cold chain pioneer Sunswap

Most read
01

Zero emission deliveries: Amazon puts its first electric HGVs on UK roads

24 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Shell and BP prep massive green investment push

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

UK offshore wind pipeline surges to 86GW

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Spring Statement: Sunak scraps VAT on clean tech in bid to tackle gas price crisis

23 March 2022 • 9 min read
05

Joe Manchin: Meet the man who could single-handedlly torpedo US climate efforts

24 March 2022 • 10 min read

More on Policy

Wind turbine blades wait to be shipped offshore in Hull | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

EU accuses UK of undermining efforts to tackle climate change through its plan to make domestic content a criteria for Contracts for Difference eligibility

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

IRENA: 'Radical' short-term action required to pull climate goals back from brink

Investment in renewables and other clean technologies must reach $5.7tr a year by 2030, Abu Dhabi based body warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 March 2022 • 4 min read
'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK
Aviation

'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK

Multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited moves BA closer to goal of using SAF for 10 per cent of its fuel by 2030

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read