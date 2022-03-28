Should the WHO 'declare climate change a public health emergency'?

New report suggests urgent and focused action is needed to protect global heath as climate impacts and risks escalate
A new report has this week warned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) should declare climate change a public health emergency in response to worsening climate risks that are having direct health impacts....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial