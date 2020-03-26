World Economic Forum
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
Meat giant Tyson Foods launches 'sustainable protein' coalition
Coalition includes leaders from “all forms of protein” will meet to discuss ways to increase global protein supply
'Nature is not an asset class': Prince Charles calls for 'evolution' of economic model
Heir to the throne launches Sustainable Markets Council to bring together industry leaders to drive breakthroughs in decarbonisation
Our world is on fire - and business must help put it out
As world leaders gather in Davos, WWF's Cristianne Close and Margaret Kuhlow urge businesses to take the lead in tackling the climate and nature crisis
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
'Exponential action': Business 'playbook' aims to help firms draft net zero climate strategies
Backed by the International Chamber of Commerce, the 1.5C Business Playbook aims to help firms set net zero climate strategies
'Business as usual is dead': Global resource use smashes past 100 billion tonnes
Only fraction of metals, minerals, fossil fuels, and biomass extracted each year is reused, tipping planet towards ecological disaster, report warns
As climate climbs the global risk agenda, will Davos be different this year?
Dominance of environmental threats in this year's Global Risks Report suggests financial world is finally starting to grasp the urgency of the climate crisis
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
Chapter Zero: Global boardroom forum launches in bid to combat climate risk
Directors' Climate Forum is being supported by World Economic Forum, the CBI, Carbon Trust, HSBC, L&G and others
'Almost no progress': World Economic Forum raises concern over low-carbon energy transition
Influential body warns greening of the global energy transition has stagnated over last five years, as IEA report confirms coal use rose again last year
Extreme weather cost global economy $215bn in 2018, AON estimates
Global cost of extreme weather last year higher than previous estimates, making 2017-18 costliest two-year period on record
Risky business? How to change the climate in company boardrooms
Climate change is visibly disrupting businesses worldwide - now a new World Economic Forum paper aims to make boardrooms better prepared
'Sleepwalking into catastrophe': Why the world needs to wake up to the climate threat
Switch off the news and start worrying about the big picture problems, writes Madeleine Cuff
Climate threat dominates 2019 global risk rankings
Four of the five most impactful global risks in 2019 relate to climate change, with extreme weather the most pressing risk facing the planet, according to annual survey of risk experts
'More, faster and together': 50 CEOs urge world leaders for ambitious climate policy
Heads of firms boasting $1.5tr in revenue highlight urgent need for collaboration with governments to accelerate shift to low carbon economy
PwC: Concern over climate change threat surges among CEOs
Annual poll finds 31 per cent of CEOs now 'extremely concerned' about threat to growth from environmental damage, as separate report examines AI's role in tackling green challenges
Davos 2018: Modi takes aim at 'greed-based consumption'
Indian Prime Minister criticises 'selfishness' in global consumption patterns, as he calls on rich nations to do more to help developing countries tackle climate threat
Davos 2018: The days of GDP as the main measure of economic success may be numbered
Global economic elite urged by World Economic Forum to consider alternative metric, prioritising living standards and sustainability
Climate breakdown: Environmental threats once again top global risk survey
Growing threat of extreme weather, ecosystem degradation, and climate change could cause 'runaway collapse' in complex global systems, experts fear