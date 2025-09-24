Report: CCU will become 'missed opportunity' without stronger policy support

Credit: iStock
World Economic Forum forecasts carbon capture and utilisation sector could prove vital to 'defossilising' industrial sectors, but the fledgling sector needs more support

Carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) presents a "significant opportunity" that could slash emissions from industrial supply chains, but planned projects currently cover just six per cent of what is needed...

More on CCS

Enfinium flicks switch on West Yorkshire carbon capture pilot project
CCS

Enfinium flicks switch on West Yorkshire carbon capture pilot project

Company confirms pioneering trial to showcase performance of carbon capture technology at energy from waste plant is now up and running

Amber Rolt
clock 05 September 2025 • 3 min read
Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations
CCS

Norway's Northern Lights CCS project begins operations

Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies confirm the first CO2 from the flagship project has been injected and successfully stored 2,600 metres under the seabed

Amber Rolt
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read
Liverpool Bay: Two new CCS projects lined up to join low carbon industrial hub
CCS

Liverpool Bay: Two new CCS projects lined up to join low carbon industrial hub

Projects in Cheshire and North Wales have entered negotiations to join the HyNet carbon capture and storage network

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 4 min read