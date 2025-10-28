Lenovo's director of global sustainability services unspools the misconception that technology and sustainability are in conflict
Before becoming tech giant Lenovo's director of global sustainability services, James Pennington started his career as a research analyst with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Agenda Councils in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis