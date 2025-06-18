Study: Over $1tr a year needed to seed climate resilience into world's food systems

Stuart Stone
Credit: iStock
Current investment in sustainable and resilient Paris Agreement-aligned food production systems at just five per cent of the level needed

Annual investment of $1.1tr is needed over the next five years to establish sustainable and climate resilient food systems that can bring the agricultural sector into line with the goals of the Paris Agreement....

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

