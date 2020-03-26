woodland
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Money trees: Government unveils £50m market-based tree-planting scheme
Woodland Carbon Guarantee to provide farmers and landowners with long-term contracts to fund CO2-sequestering tree planting
Government eyes HS2 'Green Corridor' as it pledges £2m woodlands boost
Additional High Speed Rail funding will go towards HS2 Woodland Fund to plant new native trees along route between Birmingham and Crewe