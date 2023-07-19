'Seeing the wood for the trees': How the government came to meet just half its tree planting target

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report from the Environmental Audit Committee argues woodland creation is essential for the UK to meet net zero goals and respond to demand for sustainable timber - but the government is still falling far short of its own targets

It is "extremely unlikely" the government will meet its target of planting 30,000 hectares of woodland by March 2025, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has today warned, putting both the UK's net...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Dairy group Arla inks two new solar deals to power UK operations

MakeUK: Digital technologies critical to decarbonisation of manufacturing

Most read
01

'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'A shot in the arm': Jaguar Land Rover-owner confirms plans for £4bn electric car battery gigafactory

19 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

'The UK will be left behind': Big business urges PM to show 'leadership' and deliver on net zero pledges

19 July 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Dangerous, missed opportunity': UK's official adaptation plan slammed by climate experts

18 July 2023 • 6 min read
05

Viking Link: Laying of world record power cable between UK and Denmark now complete

18 July 2023 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

UN warns climate change is pushing millions of people into hunger

New research from UN shows around 735 million people are currently facing hunger, compared to 613 million in 2019

Amber Rolt
clock 12 July 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Gipsy Hill
Biodiversity

South London brewery toasts the launch of offset-free 'carbon negative' pint

Gipsy Hill said it created beer using regenerative farming methods and without offsetting emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 12 July 2023 • 4 min read
'A matter of 'when', not 'if'': CDP warns billions of dollars at risk if corporates fail to curb deforestation
Biodiversity

'A matter of 'when', not 'if'': CDP warns billions of dollars at risk if corporates fail to curb deforestation

Global disclosure platform reveals just one in 10 companies are adequately managing deforestation-related risk

Amber Rolt
clock 06 July 2023 • 5 min read