Study: UK's woodlands delivering £400m boost to flood resilience efforts

Great Britain's trees and woodlands contribute more than £400m a year to the economy through their contribution to flood resilience, new research has calculated.

A new study published today by Forest Research has estimated that by protecting communities from flooding, the UK's forests and woodlands provide £843m and £420m of economic benefits when compared to bare soil and grass, respectively.

Forest Research explained the valuation is based on the role trees, woodlands, and forests play in intercepting rainfall, storing water, and reducing the potentially devastating surface run-off that causes and exacerbates flooding.

Given the increased likelihood and frequency of extreme weather events as a result of climate change, Forest Research has argued that woodland expansion could provide a natural and cost-effective method of protecting homes and businesses from flooding.

According to Forest Research, the government is planning on investing a record £5.2bn over the next six years in around 2,000 flood and coastal erosion schemes to protect communities across the country.

Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison acknowledged that the boost to flood resilience provided by trees further strengthened the case for investment in tree planting programmes that are also designed to boost biodiversity and expand natural carbon sinks. "With more severe weather events forecast in the future, there is even more incentive to accelerate our tree planting efforts in line with our ambitious target to treble planting rates in England," she said.

Richard Stanford, chief executive at the Forestry Commission, said that "from the trees lining our streets to the expanse of woodlands and forests across our countryside, the environmental, economic and social value of our treescapes has never been clearer".

The report outlines how forests help to reduce flooding in a number of ways. Evaporation from leaves and branches helps reduce the amount of rainfall that reaches the ground, soils within forests store and delay the flow of water which helps to reduce rapid-run off, and the presence of trees and shrubs along rivers and floodplains helps to create barriers which slow the passage of floodwaters downstream.

The report also estimated that the Natural Capital Value of flood regulation services provided by the UK's trees in flood risk catchment areas could reach up to £25.1bn. Forest Research explained the estimate represents their value over the course of a century and said it provided a useful means of comparison to other natural assets.

The study was led by Forest Research and jointly funded by the Forestry Commission, Scottish Forestry and the Welsh Government.