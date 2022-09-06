English Heritage to digitally manage 38,000 trees on its historic estates

More than 38,000 trees across hundreds of English Heritage estates and historic sites are to be digitally managed using software designed to help the charity more accurately assess threats or damage to woodland and better sustain wildlife and biodiversity on its land.

The group announced today that it has teamed up with cloud-based software specialist Yotta to digitally manage 160 hectares of woodland and individual trees "of significant and botanical value" across its estates using the latter's connected asset management technology.

Dubbed Alloy, the software system will enable English Heritage to monitor its trees and woodlands to assess risks arising from age, damage or disease in order to boost the safety of staff and visitors at its historical sites, as well as the health of the landscape, the charity said.

It means staff will be able to log threats or damage to trees and woodland, thereby helping to support wildlife and biodiversity at sites such as the 1066 Battle of Hastings Abbey and Battlefield site in East Sussex and former royal residence of Queen Victoria on the Isle of Wight, English Heritage explained.

Previously, the charity's staff relied entirely on spreadsheets and manual, paper-based methods to manage its tree estate, but Jamie Cain, senior estates manager at English Heritage, said the digital Alloy technology would help to streamline and more efficiently manage the process.

"Managing thousands of trees and maintaining the health of landscapes across 400 sites is a substantial task," he said. "With this software we'll be able make a big leap forward in terms of efficiency, by adopting a data-driven approach that will enable us to better manage our day-to-day operations and look ahead to combat new threats from climate change, and emerging pests and diseases."

English Heritage is aiming to complete a baseline survey of all 38,000 trees across its 400 estates by the end of this year, with any required work needed to support the health of its woodland, wildlife and biodiversity then managed, tracked, and recorded using Alloy, it said.

Nick Smee, CEO of Yotta, welcomed the opportunity to work with the charity to support the "care and management of so many of the country's most historic and beautiful landscapes".

"English Heritage is highly respected for its expertise and commitment to standards and Yotta will work collaboratively to help streamline the efficiency of tree-management processes, providing a future-proof solution," he added.