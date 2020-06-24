wet wipes
Tiniest Footprint: Huggies to eliminate plastic from wet wipes
Brand aims to remove 50 tonnes of plastic by the end of 2019
'Misleading': Advertising watchdog bans Andrex wet wipe advert
Advertising Standards Authority judges Andrex's claim its wipes are flushable - despite not winning accreditation under Water UK's standard - are 'misleading'
'Frankenstein foreshore': Wet wipes are reshaping Thames riverbank, study reveals
The 'Thames Great Wet Wipe Reef' is now 50 metres wide, 17 metres long and more than a metre high
Fatberg fightback: Water industry unveils wet wipe 'flushability' standard
The 'Fine to Flush' standard will allow wet wipe manufacturers which pass new tests to put official safety logos on their packaging