Boots joins push to end sale of plastic-based wet wipes

The retailer sold 800 million wet wipes last year, but plans to end the sale of such products containing plastic by the end of 2022
Boots has become the latest retailer to commit to banning the sale of all plastic-based wet wipes from its stores, having written to its suppliers across the UK and Ireland to inform them it will remove...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial