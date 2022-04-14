Boots joins push to end sale of plastic-based wet wipes

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
The retailer sold 800 million wet wipes last year, but plans to end the sale of such products containing plastic by the end of 2022

Boots has become the latest retailer to commit to banning the sale of all plastic-based wet wipes from its stores, having written to its suppliers across the UK and Ireland to inform them it will remove...

Green beer: Budweiser to help bars connect to renewable electricity suppliers

'Creating a revolution': Bioplastic LPs to help end music industry's reliance on fossil fuel-based PVC

Firms are under pressure to tackle their plastic footprint | Credit: iStock
Recycling

Plastics: Consumer goods giants agree industry principles for chemical-based recycling methods

Nestle, Danone, Unilever and PepsiCo among firms to set out united vision for how nascent chemical recycling industry can be delivered in a way that is sustainable and green

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
A range of M&S clothes is now available through the Hirestreet platform | Credit: M&S
Recycling

M&S offers latest clothing collection for hire with fashion rental website Hirestreet

Latest spring/summer collection clothes from M&S can be hired for fraction of price of buying outright, in move aimed at combatting waste and 'fast fashion'

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 13 April 2022 • 3 min read
Greenpeace has tracked UK supermarket rubbish to illegal dumping sites in Turkey | Credit: Greenpeace
Policy

'Is it morally right?': Environment Agency head calls for UK ban on waste exports

Sir James Bevan argues complete ban on waste exports would help grow UK recycling sector, boost jobs and the economy, and help tackle waste crime

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 April 2022 • 5 min read