Wales
Welsh Government plots end to fossil fuel energy in all new homes by 2025
Proposals unveiled to boost energy efficiency standards for new homes in bid to cut CO2, reduce bills and tackle fuel poverty
Net Zero Neighbourhood? Green light given for low-carbon housing development in Wales
Parc Hadau scheme near Swansea wins planning permission from local council, paving the way for ultra sustainable housing development
Tidal Lagoon Power launches fund-raising bid to tackle project's planning 'cliff edge'
Company says 11th hour fund-raising round could allow it to secure planning permission 'in perpetuity', as immediate prospects for the controversial project rest on election result
Welsh Government backs 2050 net zero goal
Committee on Climate Change said Wales should target 95 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but Welsh government says it would rather go net zero
Goodbye Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon…Hello 'Dragon Energy Island'
New plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay are 'credible and financially viable', according to report for Swansea Council
Wales: 'Radical' plan could deliver 100 per cent renewable power by 2035
Report from the Institute of Welsh Affairs argues that combination of public and private investment could see the country fully decarbonise its electricity system over the next 15 years
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
Renewables made up nearly half of Wales' power mix in 2017
Wales' power consumption also closes in on 50 per cent renewables as it continues to ramp up clean energy capacity
Active Building: Government announces £36m of R&D funding to support power-generating construction materials
Consortium led by Swansea University secures government funding to support next phase of 'active building' clean energy R&D project
Innogy cuts ribbon on Welsh onshore wind farm
57MW Brechfa Forest West wind farm will provide enough green electricity to power 38,000 Welsh homes
WaveSub clean energy prototype completes installation off Cornish coast
Marine Power Systems hails successful deployment of its first wave energy device as new phase of sea-based testing begins
'This is not the end of the journey': What next for UK tidal energy?
Having turned down state funding for Swansea Bay project, can the UK still become a world leader in tidal energy technology?
Vattenfall switches on battery at Wales' largest onshore wind farm
Swedish energy firm begins commercial operation of battery storage system co-located at Wales' largest onshore wind farm
Welsh house-buyers to win mortgage boost for greener homes
Help-to-Buy mortgages in Wales will be assessed against property's energy efficiency rating, with buyers of better-insulated homes able to borrow more money
What's the hold up? MPs to probe government's Swansea Bay decision process
BEIS select committee announces investigation of obstacles and delays behind a long-awaited final decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project
Marine Energy Wales and Marine Hub Cornwall ink partnership agreement
Agencies sign Memorandum of Understanding as they seek to accelerate development of regions' nascent marine energy industry
Vattenfall looks to sun power with €100m solar drive
Swedish utility plans major SEK1bn investment in large scale solar generation over next two years
KiWi Power switches on 4MW battery in South Wales
Multi million pound 4MW battery officially unveiled at Parc Stormy in Bridgend to provide balancing services to onsite solar, AD, wind turbine and cement facilities
Scheme to transform Welsh coal mine into green heat source wins £6.5m
Project to warm houses using water naturally heated in underground mine workings secures £6.5m in EU funding
'Breakthrough': Wales First Minister offers 'substantial investment' to help kick-start Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon
Could an offer to provide a substantial equity and/or loan investment help slash the headline price support the Swansea Tidal Lagoon would require?
CCC calls for deep waste and energy CO2 cuts in Wales' carbon budgets
Wales should seek to reduce 1990 emissions by 23 per cent by 2020 and 35 per cent by 2025, according to the UK's Committee on Climate Change
November winds provided three quarters of Scotland's power needs, data shows
Green groups praise 'another great month for renewables' as wind turbines provide 77 per cent of Scotland's power demand last month
'Energy Island': Plans approved for Anglesey solar plus storage project
Anglesey fast emerging as clean energy hub, as major new 50MW project gets the green light
Wales urges UK government to 'think again' on onshore wind ban
Welsh Government and renewables sector calls for onshore wind and solar projects to be allowed to compete in future clean energy subsidy auctions