Wales moves to re-align Deposit Return Scheme with UK-wide plans

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Lidl
Image:

Credit: Lidl

Welsh government to accelerate implementation of recycling scheme for drinks containers to 'maximise interoperability' and align with UK 2027 launch date

The Welsh government has announced steps to re-align the launch of its deposit return scheme (DRS) for recycling drinks containers with the rollout of the UK-wide scheme that is slated to launch in October...

More on Recycling

Veolia announces £70m investment in flagship plastic recycling facility
Recycling

Veolia announces £70m investment in flagship plastic recycling facility

Project to turn disused industrial facility in Shropshire into state-of-the-art closed loop recycling plant capable of processing 80,000 tonnes of plastic a year

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read
Study: 'Ick factor' hindering development of circular economy
Waste

Study: 'Ick factor' hindering development of circular economy

Survey reveals nearly half of consumers are worried about hygiene when considering second-hand items, creating a 'significant psychological barrier' that is blocking the adoption of more circular practices worldwide

Amber Rolt
clock 08 July 2025 • 4 min read
Tetra Pak invests in AI-powered recycling sorting technology
Waste

Tetra Pak invests in AI-powered recycling sorting technology

Technology uses AI and cameras to more efficiently detect cartons within mixed materials waste stream to separate them for recycling

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2025 • 2 min read