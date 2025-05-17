ENGIE and CDPQ to pump up to £1bn into Dinorwig and Ffestiniog hydro storage refurb

Refurbishment programme aims to extend life of Dinorwig and Ffestiniog plants that provide around three quarters of the UK pumped hydro storage capacity
Energy firm ENGIE and Canadian investment group CDPQ have today set out plans to invest up to £1bn in a project to extend the life of pumped storage hydro assets at Dinorwig and Ffestiniog in north Wales....
