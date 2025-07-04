UK government gives green light to Irish Sea's largest offshore wind farm to date

Stuart Stone
Ed Miliband approves plans for 1.5GW Mona Offshore Wind Farm, which is set to provide clean power to more than one million homes

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband has this afternoon given the green light to plans for the largest offshore wind farm to date in the Irish Sea, which developers claim could generate enough...

